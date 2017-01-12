Celebrate the cinema of the 1990s with film festival in Luton

Cult classics and big-screen blockbusters feature in a new series of films celebrating the cinema of the 1990s.

The Hat Factory in Luton is staging the We Love The 90s festival, with screenings taking audiences through the cold and into the spring.

The season opens with gangster great Goodfellas on Friday January 13 and runs until April 30, including three double features – totalling 13 films.

Movie lovers can choose from titles such as Jinnah, Trainspotting, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Local artist John Pritchard is celebrating the festival with a series of paintings, the first of which can be seen exhibiting in Connors Café Bar. The collection will grow throughout the season.

Jinnah, a 1998 film following the life of the founder of Pakistan, is screened on Thursday January 19 at 6.30pm. Other films scheduled over the coming weeks include The Full Monty, Romeo + Juliet and Galaxy Quest.

There will also be three double features of related films. Family films Jumanji and Hook, both starring Robin Williams, will be paired up on Sunday February 26, with Australian favourites Muriel’s Wedding and Strictly Ballroom scheduled for Sunday March 26 and Pulp Fiction and Fight Club teamed together on Sunday April 30 to close the festival.

Cinemagoers will get a free 1990s-themed gift bag at every screening.

See www.lutonculture.com for full details.