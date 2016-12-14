What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, December 14 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 14

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre offers all of the sights and sounds of a Christmas adventure from Saturday 10 December all the way up until Friday 23 December. The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street on a journey to meet Father Christmas. The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child. Baby tickets for children under two cost £4 including the visit to Santa. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 15

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre offers all of the sights and sounds of a Christmas adventure from Saturday 10 December all the way up until Friday 23 December. The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street on a journey to meet Father Christmas. The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child. Baby tickets for children under two cost £4 including the visit to Santa. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 16

TADS Theatre in Toddington hosts the village pantomime Snow White. Tickets cost £8 and £6. Call 07952 633234, visit www.tadstheatre.org, or email boxoffice@tadstheatre.org to book.

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre offers all of the sights and sounds of a Christmas adventure from Saturday 10 December all the way up until Friday 23 December. The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street on a journey to meet Father Christmas. The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child. Baby tickets for children under two cost £4 including the visit to Santa. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17

TADS Theatre in Toddington hosts the village pantomime Snow White. Tickets cost £8 and £6. Call 07952 633234, visit www.tadstheatre.org, or email boxoffice@tadstheatre.org to book.

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre offers all of the sights and sounds of a Christmas adventure from Saturday 10 December all the way up until Friday 23 December. The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street on a journey to meet Father Christmas. The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child. Baby tickets for children under two cost £4 including the visit to Santa. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details.

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir in conjunction with the Luton Concert Orchestra and Dunstable Priory Girl’s Choir present their Grand Christmas Concert at Saint Mary’s Church, West Street, Dunstable at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £2 for children. They are available on the door or by calling 01525 753110.

A night of live reggae music takes place upstairs at Harvey’s in Park Street, Luton from 9pm to 4am. Riddim Squad UK will back a number of acts including Gerry Wade, Ocro Banton and Audrey Scott. Tickets £10 in advance. Call 07903 820074 to book.

The rootsy and authentic songs of Stevie Jones and The Wildfires come to Luton when the band play at the Castle Tavern in Castle Road. The act have carved out a collection of down to earth, infectious self-penned songs, with comparisons made with The Clash, Frank Turner, New Model Army, Counting Crows, Steve Earle and Ryan Adams. Doors open at 7.30pm. Admission is free. Visit www.steviejones.com for more information.

Bedfordshire band CC Smugglers play the Bear Club in Luton at what will be their last show of the year. They started out as “guerrilla buskers”, hijacking queues waiting to see other artists, or commandeering underground trains and escalators. Now, they are selling out venues in their own right and stealing the headlines at the Cambridge, Cornbury and Glastonbury Festivals. Visit www.the-bear.club to book or for more information.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 18

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre offers all of the sights and sounds of a Christmas adventure from Saturday 10 December all the way up until Friday 23 December. The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street on a journey to meet Father Christmas. The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child. Baby tickets for children under two cost £4 including the visit to Santa. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details.

Ian Shaw returns to The Bear Club for a solo night of jazz and Christmas high jinx. Ian Shaw has been described as one of the most distinctive, original and creative jazz singers that the UK has produced, as well as being a talented pianist, song writer, presenter and record producer. He has been twice voted Best Jazz Vocalist at the BBC Jazz Awards. Visit www.the-bear.club to book or for more information.

MONDAY DECEMBER 19

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre returns to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.