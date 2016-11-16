What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, November 16 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16

T.Rextasy, one of the leading tributes to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, having toured the world for over 20 years, recreate the experience of watching one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. They come to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Tickets: £21 or £19. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17

Gasp! is a comical circus show in which two characters try to outdo each other with increasingly extreme acts of daring. Defying gravity in perpetual motion, the two acrobats perform tricks with balls, spheres and a huge metal wheel. As the competition becomes more frenzied, the sense of danger increases as the two men leap higher, spin longer, and work faster. It comes to the Hat Factory in Luton at 7.30pm. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Spoken word group Utter present The Revolution will be Vocalised, an evening featuring Attila the Stockbroker, at the Hat Factory in Luton from 8pm. Launched into public consciousness by legendary Radio One DJ John Peel in the early 1980s, performance poet, musician, journalist and political activist Attila the Stockbroker will take to the stage with a mixture of poems, songs and passages from his autobiography Arguments Yard. Other performers on the night include “Marxist Motormouth” Janine Booth, Tim Wells, local artist Nakiliah Tumaini and the evening’s host Lee Nelson. Admission costs £6. Visit lutonculture.com call 01582 878100 to book.

Three top comedians from the London circuit come to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable for the regular Barnstormers Comedy night. The show features comedian, TV presenter and games designer John Robertson, award-winning Yorkshire stand-up Debra-Jane Appleby and feel-good musical comic Jonny Awsum. The show starts at 8pm and is suitable for ages 18 and above. Tickets cost £12.50 or £15. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 18

Dunstable Rep present Kindertransport, a play dealing with the transport of thousands of vulnerable children from Nazi Germany to safety in England. The play runs at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Call 01582 204021 to book.

Circus of Horrors returns to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

To mark 20 years since the legendary Oasis Knebworth Park weekend, tribute Noasis will be playing the full Knebworth set track by track at Club 85 in Hitchin, with DJs supporting playing the best tracks from the support bands that opened up for Oasis and a host of classic Britpop and British classics. Since their formation in 2006 and with over 600 performances to date, Noasis have earned a reputation as one of the finest tributes to Oasis. Support comes from Connor Jesse Wells. Admission £10 in advance. Visit www.seetickets.com/event/noasis/club-85/963194 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19

Adventure of a Lifetime is a community performance at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable presented by NKB School of Dance, celebrating its 15th anniversary. The school will be supported by Tina’s School of Dance and Herlihy Burgoine School of Irish Dance. The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets: £12. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Family play Molly’s Marvellous Moustache is being performed at the Hat Factory in Luton at 1.30pm. Featuring an original music score, playful interaction and lots of laughs, Molly’s Marvellous Moustache is a new theatrical adaptation of the original storybook. The show is suitable for children aged three to seven years. Along with the show, there is a free bookable pre-show workshop from 11.30am to 12.30pm. Tickets cost £7. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20

A recording of Les Contes D’Hoffmann is being screened at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 2pm. Created by Academy Award-winning film director John Schlesinger, this production brings alive a 19th century world of romance, comedy, mystery and menace from the vivid imagination of the Romantic poet Hoffmann. Tickets: £15. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 21

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

The Music on Mondays series at Luton Library Theatre continues with a performance the Goldfield Ensemble. The chamber group present a programme of music for clarinet and strings by Schubert and Weber alongside Rebecca Clarke, Arlene Sierra and Elizabeth Maconchy. The concert will open with a performance of Schubert’s Shepherd on the Rock by young local soprano Rachel Ridout. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Call 01582 878100 to book or visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk for more information.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 22

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23

Dunstable Rep presents Kindertransport, about the efforts to save children from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The play is being staged at the Little Theatre in High Street. Call 01582 204021 to book and for more information.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 24

Shouting loud and proud about the troubles that he faces and the solutions he finds, a father shares his experiences with autistic his son at the Grove Theatre, Dunstable at 7.30pm. Staged entirely in a wrestling ring and featuring the dad, Danson Thunderbolt as himself as he grapples with the Autistic Shadow, the play is based on the diary entries of Luke’s dad. Tickets cost £14. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Local stars Steve ‘Abbo’ Abbot and Steve Spon from internationally renowned Luton Punk band UK Decay invite the public to find out all about Luton: Centre of the Punk Rock Universe with a presentation at the Hat Factory at 7.30pm. Tickets: £5. Call 01582 878100 to book or visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk for more information.