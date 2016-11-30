What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, November 30 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30

Long-time fan Ben recreates the Michael Jackson experience with stunning renditions of his favourite songs in Jackson Live. Ben is joined on stage by his band and dancers. The show takes place at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Tickets: £21 or £18. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 1

Drama, powerful live music and vocals, and even real fire performers come to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable as the venue hosts a production of Nabucco at 7.30pm. The opera features Verdi’s haunting and melodic chorus of the Hebrew slaves forced into exile by the Babylonian King Nabucco. Opera & Ballet International presents the Ellen Kent production, with international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 2

Aida is staged at the Grove Theatre at 7.30pm. Influenced by the ancient Greek dramas of Euripides, Aida symbolises the powerful hold of the priests of Egypt, with a tragic story at whose heart is the doomed union of two young lovers. Opera & Ballet International presents the Ellen Kent production, with international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Fresh from winning the 2015 Best Pantomime in the region at the NODA awards with their production of Aladdin, local amateur dramatics society The Phoenix Players are staging their second Christmas pantomime. Robin Hood and his merry men are climbing upon their pretend horses and galloping all the way to Luton to save Maid Marian and the townsfolk of Nottingham from the evil Sheriff. The show takes place at Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm. Visit www.lutonphoenixplayers.co.uk or search for Luton Phoenix Players on Facebook.

Dare Devil Rides to Jararma, a new play based on the experiences of The International Brigades during The Spanish Civil War, is performed at the Hat Factory in Luton at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts a Christmas Craft Fayre and Christmas Craft Workshops from 10am to 4pm. The fayre will feature a selection of stalls. Children may choose two crafts to complete in workshops, from making their own Christmas tree decorations, to a silly Santa hat. Other treats available include face painting, a cake and treats stall and a free soft drink for every child. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk for details.

St Peter’s Centre in Harefield Road, Luton, hosts a Christmas Fayre from 2pm to 4pm, featuring Christmas gifts, a tombola, a raffle and a visit from Father Christmas. Visit www.AllSaintsLuton.org for details.

The Dub Pistols play Club 85 in Hitchin. The band, who blend reggae with rock and electronic beats, have worked with heroes like The Specials, Busta Rhymes, Horace Andy, Madness and Gregory Isaacs. Support comes from Lutonian eight-piece rock-reggae act Easydread. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets cost £13 in advance. Visit seetickets.com to book.

Fans of the Cali-R club night will be going for gold at Dunstable Leisure Centre when the Stylistics take the stage. Some 50 years since their formation, the band are still led by original members Airrion and Herb, with a recording career made up of 16 charting albums worldwide and more than 40 global chart singles, including Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), Betcha By Golly Wow, You Make Me Feel Brand New and You’ll Never Get To Heaven If You Break My Heart. Tickets cost £25. Call 01582 608107 or visit cali-r.com to book.

MONDAY DECEMBER 5

The Galos Piano Trio with soprano Sarah Gabriel present an evening exploring the music of British composer Dame Ethel Smyth, a musical pioneer and suffragette, at Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm as part of the Music on Mondays series. Schumann and Greig complete the programme. Tickets are available by calling 01582 878100 or on the concert door.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 7

Wrest Park hosts a carol concert on the evening with carols sung by Christ’s College Choir. Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrest or call 01525 860000 to book.

Indulge in an afternoon tea at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable while listening to the toe-tapping classic tunes from the 40s and 50s, by the all-women group the Memphis Belles. It starts at 12.30pm. Tickets cost £14.50. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Widely regarded as the UK’s leading comedy magician, Pete Firman will be making a rare intimate appearance at the Bear Club in Luton to headline a night of comic talent. Pete has appeared on The John Bishop Show and features on the new ITV show The Next Great Magician, which sees the best tricksters and illusionists in the world competing. The night will be compered by David Morgan, with the bill completed by Rory O’Hanlon and Lee Kern. Proceeds will go to LAMP, a charity supporting young homeless people in Luton. Visit www.wegottickets.com/happysharkcomedy to book.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 8

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 9

It’s funk for all with Bump Up The Dancefloor upstairs at Ivory Lounge, High Street North, Dunstable. Top DJs Colin Watts, Louie Martin and Jellybean will be playing a selection of jazz/funk, rare grooves and modern soul. Tickets cost £6 in advance from cali-r.com, Ivory Lounge, Vinyl Revelation and Big Stuff, or £7 on the door.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10

