What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, October 19 edition

Here's your guide to what's on where around Luton and Dunstable over the coming week.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 19

Moon River & Me comes to the Grove Theatre, Dunstable at 7.30pm. The only official Andy Williams tribute stars Jimmy Osmond. Jimmy sings the songs that made Andy Williams so beloved by millions, including the song to become his theme tune, Moon River. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Stand-up comedian Alex Horne is the creator and host of The Horne Section. The band has enjoyed numerous sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and have hosted three series of the successful Alex Horne Presents the Horne Section on BBC Radio 4, have hosted an episode of Nevermind the Buzzcocks (BBC Two) and regularly appear in dictionary corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4). They play Harpenden Public Halls at 7.30pm. Call 01582 767525 to book.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 20

Join former Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Ian Waite & Camilla Dallerup plus professional singer Paul Amer on stage at Luton Library Theatre for an evening of song, dance and stories from their time on the hit BBC show. During the evening, the couple will take the audience through some of their favourite dances. The show includes a section where members of the audience can go on stage on stage and learn a few simple dance moves, followed by a Q&A with the stars. There will also be a chance to meet Ian and Camilla for an autograph and a photo. Tickets cost £26 or £24 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com/luton-library-theatre to book.

Three top comics - Bobby Mair, Steve Gribbin and Barry Castagnola - make their way to the grove Theatre in Dunstable for the monthly Barnstormers Comedy Night. It starts at 8pm. Ticket £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 21

The Carpenters Story comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Celebrating the music of one of the most successful pop duos in music history, The Carpenters Story features Claire Furley’s vocal harmonies, state of the art video projection and lavish musical arrangements. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Space rock band The Hawklords play at Club 85 in Hitchin. The Fusion Tour follows the release of the group’s new album Fusion. Visit www.club-85.co.uk to book.

Following a three week run at the Sheffield Crucible Studio, The Hat Factory in Luton hosts Operation Crucible, a story of four ordinary men in extraordinary times.. On the December 12 1940, more than 600 people lost their lives in over seven hours of continuous bombing by Germany’s Luftwaffe, with the aim, of wiping Sheffield’s world famous steel works the heartland of Britain’s munitions manufacturing off the map. The ruthless attack left Sheffield in ruins – destroying families, shattering a way of life, and changing the city forever. At 11.44pm on the night of the raid, a single bomb reduced the Marples Hotel, which stood proudly in Fitzalan Square, from seven storeys to just 15 feet of rubble. Only one of the 10 compartments in the hotel’s cellars withstood the blast. Within it, trapped, were four men. This is their story, from beginning to end. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 22

Whitney, a tribute to the late superstar singer, comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. The celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time features West End star Rebecca Freckleton delivering a powerhouse performance as Whitney. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Luton Library Theatre will come alive with some of Britain’s most talented comedians from the African and Caribbean comedy circuit as The Comedy Lounge in association with Luton Urban Radio hosts Laugh Your Socks Off – celebrating Black History Month. The line-up includes Wayne Dibbi Rollins, Geoff Schumann, Mr Cee and Donna Spence. Tickets cost £15. Visit LiveLoungeLuton.shoobs.com to book or for more information.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 23

King Lear is being shown in an encore screening at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable from 2pm, recorded at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. King Lear has ruled for many years, but when he decides to divide his kingdom between his children, he misjudges their loyalty and must bring himself back from life out in the wilderness. The production stars Sir Antony Sher in an acclaimed performance. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

MONDAY OCTOBER 24

The poignant and heart-warming story of Timble, The Bravest Mouse, comes to venues across Luton in a performance by Full House Theatre. The show is suitable for ages four and above. It is being performed at Hockwell Ring Community Centre at 11.30am and Farley Community Centre at 2.30pm. Call 01582 878100 to book.

The South, featuring members of the Beautiful South, play the band’s hits and their own original material at Harpenden Public Halls at 7.30pm. Visit ww.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk to book.

The Music on Monday season, Half the World...And More, continues at Luton Library Theatre. Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players, the Ruisi Quartet has quickly established a reputation as a leading young quartet. Founded in 2012 the quartet performs regularly throughout the UK and Europe. A highlight of their programme is Ethel Smyth’s lyrical, dramatic and rarely heard E minor Quartet. Franz Joseph Haydn Quartet in G Op.33 No.5 and Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F completes the programme. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.Lutonmusic.org.uk to book or for more information.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 25

Blunderbus Theatre Company brings its blend of live music, puppets and high energy storytelling to Luton Library Theatre for two performances of Dotty the Dragon. Dotty lives at the top of a mountain with her grumpy dad, Mr Dragon. In the village below, everyone fears for their lives, for dragons eat children – or so they believe. But Dotty would never eat children and one day she decides to pay them a surprise visit. After all, everyone loves surprises – don’t they? Tickets are available online at lutonculture.comby calling 01582 878100.

Join Sid from CBeebies live on stage at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable in a fantastic fun-filled adventure. Sid wants you to share his heroic quest to find out where in the world his favourite socks and shoes have got to. It starts at 2.30pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 27

Jim Davidson brings his latest show to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.