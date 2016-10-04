What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, October 5 edition

Here's your guide to what’s on where around Luton and Dunstable over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 5

Broadcast live from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, Cymbeline tells the story of a ruler of divided Britain, distracted by a family feud, who must escape a powerful figure behind the throne who is plotting to seize power and murder in the process. It’s being screened at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable from 7pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents bawdy comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book.

Putteridge Bury G&S Society will take to the stage at the Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin with Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow at 7.45pm. Tickets range from £12 to £14. Call 01462 455166 or visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk to book.

Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society presents From the Silver Screen to Stage, a concert that will explore some great movie music that has made it to the stage, and some that have travelled in the other direction. Tickets cost £12 or £10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/DAOS to book.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 6

A little touch of Hollywood will be coming to Toddington when the Griffin Players present their latest play the multi award winning, international smash hit Stones in His Pockets. This is the first time that the Luton based Griffin Players have performed at TADS in Toddington. The show starts at 7.45pm. Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 7

Regarded with awe throughout the music world, Lee “Scratch” Perry holds status as one of the most enduring and original reggae producers and artists of all time. From his early days in the 1960s as a singer and engineer for Coxsone Dodd’s Studio One in Kingston, through his production of the seminal Wailers’ classics African Herbsman and Soul Revolution, Perry’s innovative style marks him as one of reggae’s original treasures. His on the edge creative genius remains evident in his own solo albums of the 1970s through his steady stream of mind-boggling releases of the 1980s. He performs at the Carnival Arts Centre as part of the Levels Festival. Visit levelsfestival.com for details and full line-up.

Luton Culture welcomes the Olivier award nominated Wizard Presents’ brand new show Why The Whales Came to Luton Library Theatre. Challenging Chinese whispers and the way they build community perceptions of odd characters, multi-award-winning storyteller, Danyah Miller is back on the stage in this one-woman show based on Michael Morpurgo’s work.

The show takes place at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Emily Blunt and Natalie Press star in My Summer of Love, being screened at the Hat Factory in Luton at 7pm to open a season entitled A Sideways Look at Englishness. Season curator Dr Carlota Larrea will introduce the film. Tickets cost £6 or £3 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 8

The Fall headline the second day of the Levels Festival. The band formed in Manchester in 1976 and have existed ever since. Essentially built around its founder and only constant member, Mark E Smith, the group’s music has gone through several stylistic changes over the years, but is often characterised by an abrasive guitar-driven sound and frequent use of repetition, always underpinned by Smith’s distinctive vocals and often cryptic lyrics. They perform at the Carnival Arts Centre. Visit levelsfestival.com for details and full line-up.

We Shall Overcome, a fundraising day of music, returns to Luton with more than 20 bands taking part. It aims to gather food for the local food banks and raise money for the town’s most vulnerable people. The music starts at noon and continues until midnight. It takes place at Luton Celtic Club. Acts include Luton punk sensations Hazard, the soulful Clayton Stevens, popular party band Sons of the Late Colonel, covers band Definitely Could Be performing and event organiser Ian Roberts. Admission is granted in exchange for a donation of food or money for the town’s food banks and other causes. Visit weshallovercomeweekend.com for more information.

Michelle Heaton (Liberty X), Gemma Bissix (EastEnders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Polly Highton (Emmerdale) and Sarah Lawn (London’s Burning) star in Mum’s the Word, an updated version of the hit show that laughs at the comedic horrors of bringing up children. It takes place at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 9

After wowing audiences and receiving rave reviews earlier this year at the acclaimed Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, Luton Culture welcomes the smash hit show, Lennon: Through A Glass Onion to Luton Library Theatre. Inspired by the song “Glass Onion”, which was John Lennon’s postscript to The Beatles, this show peels away the layers of time and myth to offer insight into the life and astonishing talent of one of the world’s most treasured icons.

Lennon: Through A Glass Onion is staged at Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm. The show features Liverpool actor Daniel Taylor in the lead role, aiming to reveal the true essence of the life of an icon whose astonishing talent is still treasured the world over. The show is part-concert, part-biography and features 31 hits including Lennon solo works such as Imagine, Woman, Working Class Hero, and Jealous Guy and his collaborations with McCartney including Strawberry Fields Forever, Revolution, and Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. Tickets cost £15. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

The Levels festival continues in venues around Luton, with acts including Jay Kadn, Mumzy Stranger, L.A Salami and Easydread. Visit levelsfestival.com for details and full line-up.

The highly-acclaimed Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable with Swan Lake. Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score accompanies the tale of a princess, who is turned into a swan by an evil curse. The audience will discover whether a prince’s love will prove strong enough to break the curse and save her despite all odds. The show starts at 7.30pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

MONDAY OCTOBER 10

Flautist Holly Cook and pianist Helen Nicholas launch this year’s Music on Mondays series, Half the World...and More, in which half the music has been written by women. The concert includes work by Anne Boyd and Cécile Chaminade. It takes place at Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm. Call 01582 878100 to book.