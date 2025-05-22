101 Dalmatians take over Knebworth House

Support the British Dalmatian Welfare at DogFest Knebworth, 7th and 8th June!

If your name is Cruella de Vil, look away now!!

DogFest, in partnership with Agria Pet Insurance, is shining a spotlight on a different local animal welfare charity at each of their festival stops this year.

Next up is Knebworth House on 7th and 8th June, where the spotlight turns to British Dalmatian Welfare. With Hertfordshire just a whisker away from London, and London famously being home to the biggest Dalmatian stars in film, DogFest and Agria are setting out to gather 101 Dalmatians at DogFest Knebworth!

For every Dalmatian who joins the Agria Big Dog Walk at 2pm on either day, Agria will donate £5 directly to British Dalmatian Welfare. So, this is a call to all Dalmatian owners: pack a bag, grab your spotty sidekick, and head to Knebworth this June to support a fantastic cause!

Of course, it’s not just about the spots, DogFest truly is the Glastonbury for dogs! Expect pup pyrotechnics, giant ball pits, champion dancing dogs, give-it-a-go classes and so much more.

And it's not just for dogs, there's live music, a vibrant shopping village, copious food and drink options, a roving circus, and heaps more fun for the whole family.

Find out more and book your tickets at dogfest.co.uk