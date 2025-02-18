A magical cinema experience in Luton: The Orange Picture Club’s exciting new screenings
Upcoming Screenings at The Orange Picture Club:
March 1st – A Journey of Heroes
Hercules (3:00 PM) – The animated Disney classic that brings Greek mythology to life in a vibrant, comedic adventure.
Gladiator (5:00 PM) – Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic, starring Russell Crowe as a betrayed Roman general seeking justice.
March 6th – A Magical Celebration
World Book Day Special (3:40 PM) – In partnership with Luton Literature, the event will include a special Brown Books Workshop.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (4:30 PM) – Step into the Wizarding World as we revisit the moment Harry discovers his magical destiny.
March 23rd – Adventure and Dark Fantasy
Hook (2:00 PM) – Robin Williams stars as a grown-up Peter Pan in Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming tale of rediscovering childhood wonder.
Pan’s Labyrinth (5:00 PM) – Guillermo del Toro’s visually stunning dark fantasy, set against the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain.
The Orange Picture Club continues to make cinema an experience for everyone, with affordable tickets at just £4.00 and popcorn for £2.00. Audience members have praised the club for its warm and welcoming environment, highlighting the joy of watching timeless films on the big screen in a local setting.
With future screenings planned to feature legendary filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick, Akira Kurosawa, and David Lynch, film lovers have plenty to look forward to.
Book Your Tickets!
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, but availability is limited. Supported by Luton Creative Community, the club invites audiences to experience the magic of cinema this season.
For more information and bookings, visit The Orange Picture Club