Absent Friends by Alan Ayckbourn

Alan Ayckbourns well known 1970s comedy is coming to TADS Theatre, Conger Lane, Toddington, LU5 6BT on March 7th, 8th and 9th.
By Sarah BenjaminContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT
A group of friends have known each other for years and meet up for tea when one of them looses their wife.

The play perfectly depicts loneliness nostalgia and social awkwardness and demonstrates Ayckbourn’s sharp witty dialogue.

You can purchase tickets from ticketsource.co.uk/afds.

