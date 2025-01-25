Access and Inclusion event for music groups
Luton Choral Society are hosting an Access and Inclusion event for all music groups in the wider Luton area.
We all want to be more inclusive, and welcome more people to join in our music making, and this event, led by an Inclusion expert from Making Music will help us to remove barriers to participation and to open our doors to more people.
Friday 07th February at 19:30 at St Paul's Church, New Town Street, Luton. LU1 3EB. Representatives from all music groups are welcome.
The event is free, and refreshments will be provided. If you would like to come, please contact Mike Cocke on [email protected] to book a place.