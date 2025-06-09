All Things Darts with darts royalty Keith Deller & Russ Bray

Grosvenor Casino Luton

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Grosvenor Casino Luton as we host a spectacular darts night with former World Champion Keith Deller and PDC Hall of Famer Russ Bray, aka the “Voice of Darts”.

What’s in store?

• Legendary stories from the PDC and their careers

• World Matchplay Betting Preview

• Live Q&A

• Competitions & prizes: Step up to the oche and throw against the former World Champion

• Photo opportunities throughout the evening.

Tickets include:

• Entry to the event

• Choice of a delicious Wagyu burger, Buttermilk chicken burger, or Vegan burger with chips

• Alcoholic beverage or soft drink

• £5 sports bet

150 available tickets here: www.designmynight.com/uk/event-space/grosvenor-casino-luton/all-things-dart-with-darts-royalty-keith-deller-russ-bray