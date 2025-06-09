All Things Darts with darts royalty Keith Deller & Russ Bray
Join us for an unforgettable evening at Grosvenor Casino Luton as we host a spectacular darts night with former World Champion Keith Deller and PDC Hall of Famer Russ Bray, aka the “Voice of Darts”.
What’s in store?
• Legendary stories from the PDC and their careers
• World Matchplay Betting Preview
• Live Q&A
• Competitions & prizes: Step up to the oche and throw against the former World Champion
• Photo opportunities throughout the evening.
Tickets include:
• Entry to the event
• Choice of a delicious Wagyu burger, Buttermilk chicken burger, or Vegan burger with chips
• Alcoholic beverage or soft drink
• £5 sports bet