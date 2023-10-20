An Audience with Michelle Dornelly, CEO of Children with Voices

As part of Black History Month celebrations, the University of Bedfordshire is hosting an event by Women of Colour in Policing welcoming Michelle Dornelly, the inspirational CEO of Children with Voices.

Join Women of Colour in Policing Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire for a captivating event where you'll get the chance to meet and engage with Michelle Dornelly, the inspirational CEO of Children with Voices. This in-person event will take place on Tue Oct 24 2023 at 11:00am, at the University of Bedfordshire Postgraduate Centre Ground Floor, Vicarage Street Luton LU1 3JU

During this unique gathering, Michelle will share her incredible journey and insights into empowering children's voices. As the CEO of this impactful organization, she has dedicated her life to advocating for children's rights and amplifying their voices.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Michelle firsthand and gain valuable knowledge about the challenges and triumphs faced by children in today's society. You'll leave feeling inspired and motivated to make a difference in the lives of children.

Join us for an unforgettable event that will leave you empowered and ready to support Children with Voices in their mission to create a brighter future for all children.

Agenda:

11:00 Journalists & Broadcaster Thomas Kingsley announces & introduces WoCiP Julie Henderson, Detective Superintendent

11:15 Welcome and introduction of Michelle Dornelly Interview Commences

12:00 Open floor Q&A chaired by Thomas Kingsley

12:30 Suzanne Simmons-Lewis author of ‘Who Am I?’