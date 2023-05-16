A special school in Luton is set to hold its annual golf event this summer to help raise funds and awareness.

And The Weatherfield Academy Special School is looking for players and sponsors for the event on Friday, June 30.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are looking for sponsors and players for what is set to be a celebratory day, bringing our local community together. Held at the Chalgrave Golf Club, we are raising awareness and funds to enrich the lives of our children.”

The golf day is on June 30

Entry is £50 per person and includes full English breakfast, light lunch and 18 holes of golf.

If you’re not a golfer, you can still get involved by becoming a sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available from £100.

