Famous hats from Madonna's tiara to Batman's cowl will be on show in major new Luton exhibition

The exhibition runs until December

By Natalie Cummings
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Left: An ornate tiara worn by Madonna in her Dark Ballet music video, Upper Right: Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars, Bottom Right: Batman's cowl.Left: An ornate tiara worn by Madonna in her Dark Ballet music video, Upper Right: Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars, Bottom Right: Batman's cowl.
A major exhibition that celebrates Luton’s hat-making past and present is set to open this weekend.

Presented by the Culture Trust, Hats Made Me will feature over 200 exhibits from the stage, screen, and headwear of historical interest.

Highlights of the exhibition include a red visor worn by Beyoncé for her Cuff It video and in Vogue magazine, an ornate tiara worn by Madonna in her Dark Ballet music video, a teal velvet hat donned by Kate Sharma in the Netflix hit show Bridgerton, and a Stephen Jones intricate headpiece worn by Cate Blanchett for her Oscar-nominated role playing the monarch in Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

From Star Wars to Pirates of the Caribbean, Batman to Doctor Who, the exhibit displays several iconic headpieces.

The exhibition will be open at Stockwood Discovery Centre until December 10, and tickets can be purchased through the Culture Trust website.

