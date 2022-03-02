Go with the Flow as student art is showcased Luton’s Hat Factory

Postgraduate students from the University of Bedfordshire will demonstrate how they take their artwork from concept to reality in an exhibition titled ‘Flow’ being held at The Hat Factory in Luton.

Running for 11 days between March 1 and 11, the show will display a number of ‘work in progress’ pieces from students currently on the university’s MA Art & Design course, which will give the audience an insight into the ‘flow’ of their creative processes.

The exhibition will have a free official opening event on Thursday, March 3 from 5pm, to coincide with the 14th birthday celebrations of The Culture Trust – the charity which manages a number of cultural venues across Luton, including The Hat Factory.

Flow exhibition students

Dr Janet Emmanuel, Principal Lecturer & Postgraduate Portfolio Leader, is excited to see the works on display. She said: “This exhibition is unique as the student artists are offering the viewer an opportunity to see how their artwork has been developed from the beginning. To see how the creative process works is an insightful experience and can offer perspective, as well as encouraging the viewers to take part, offer suggestions and even become involved in making art themselves.

“Working with the Culture Trust will give the artists an understanding of the deeper values of local galleries and spaces, and allow them to connect with collectors, gallerists and employers in the area.”

Dr Carlota Larrea, Head of the School of Arts & Creative Industries, added: “As we return to normality after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all keen to revive and enjoy being together again – staff, students and the creative community. Opportunities to work alongside and within Luton’s Cultural Quarter, to help animate the area, are wonderful – and very much enjoyed by our students. For them to exhibit their show, and to collaborate with other creatives is such a great opportunity and a worthy addition to their CV.”

Students participating in ‘Flow’ boast a variety of art specialisms, including photography, 3D animation, interior architecture, fashion design and textiles.

Luton: Brimming with History was previously at The Hat Factory

This is the latest in a regular run of exhibitions involving Bedfordshire students, all in partnership with The Hat Factory – the most recent being Pertinacity and Luton: Brimming with History.

Sam Javid, Creative Director of the Culture Trust, believes Flow is demonstrative of the region’s creative talent. He said: “The creative energy in Luton is exceptional. Working closely with the University of Bedfordshire means we can spot and support new artistic talent and help students reach the audience they deserve. I’m also excited that this event features as part of our 14th birthday celebrations in the Hat District, meaning we can shout about and celebrate this exhibition with old and new friends.”