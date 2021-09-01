Harlington artist uses his art to help express his grief after losing son

An artist based in Harlington, who has been using art to express his grief after losing his son, is inviting people to his solo exhibition at St Mary's Church in the village.

Stanley Greening's artwork has been part of his healing process after his 24-year-old son Louis O'Neill passed away from the result of deep vein thrombosis in June 2020.

The exhibition of Stanley's work, called 'Being', will take place at St Mary's Church, Church Road, from Saturday, September 11, to Sunday, September 19.

Stanley Greening's art work has been part of his healing process (C) Stanley Greening

Stanley said: "My work openly explores and dismantles the boundaries between life and death, embracing an age old contemplation.

"I lost my son, Louis, in June 2020 in extremely tragic circumstances. My new emotionally charged work is an honest and powerful expression of my grief, exploring spirituality and transformation as a view to immortality.

"My images suggest a spiritual transformation with radiating energy, the ethereal emerging as a sign of hope and optimism beyond our physicality. They are like visions, a spiritual awakening.

"Scatter my immortal soul amongst your eternal memories and I shall see you when the light calls."

Transforming (C) Stanley Greening

When asked what people can expect from the art exhibition, Stanley said: “For me it is essential that my work inspires and provokes thought, that the integrity to the work shows art can convey and express such personal emotion and ideas.

"The majority of the work was exhibited earlier this year in Hertfordshire and was received incredibly well.

"Some visitors even returning for a second or third viewing as the work resonated with them on a personal level.

"It was amazing to see how engaged people were. I hope this level of engagement is accentuated by the ambience of such an appropriate venue.”

Stanley's work will feature in a solo art exhibition next week