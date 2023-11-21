The project will involve creating a ‘visually striking’ piece of artwork

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calling all artists - an exciting new art project is coming to Luton, and you can help bring it to life.

Luton BID, Luton Council, The Mall, and The Culture Trust have teamed up to offer a commission opportunity for creative individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The art project will involve creating a ‘visually striking’ mural on the side of the shopping centre, which is visible from Bute Street. The £40,000 project is hoped to be completed by summer 2024.

The exterior of The Mall, Luton

Interested artists should submit a letter of application to [email protected] or through the Arts Jobs website – where further details are available – with a CV that includes previous work examples and a budget breakdown.

The team is looking for proposals that ‘engage with the local community’ and ‘embody the pride, diversity, creativity, and innovation’ of Luton.