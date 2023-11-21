News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Luton artists invited to submit proposals for ‘exciting’ town centre mural project

The project will involve creating a ‘visually striking’ piece of artwork
By Natalie Cummings
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Calling all artists - an exciting new art project is coming to Luton, and you can help bring it to life.

Luton BID, Luton Council, The Mall, and The Culture Trust have teamed up to offer a commission opportunity for creative individuals.

The art project will involve creating a ‘visually striking’ mural on the side of the shopping centre, which is visible from Bute Street. The £40,000 project is hoped to be completed by summer 2024.

Most Popular
The exterior of The Mall, LutonThe exterior of The Mall, Luton
The exterior of The Mall, Luton

Interested artists should submit a letter of application to [email protected] or through the Arts Jobs website – where further details are available – with a CV that includes previous work examples and a budget breakdown.

The team is looking for proposals that ‘engage with the local community’ and ‘embody the pride, diversity, creativity, and innovation’ of Luton.

Applications are open until December 14, 2023, at noon.

Related topics:Luton