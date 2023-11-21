Luton artists invited to submit proposals for ‘exciting’ town centre mural project
Calling all artists - an exciting new art project is coming to Luton, and you can help bring it to life.
Luton BID, Luton Council, The Mall, and The Culture Trust have teamed up to offer a commission opportunity for creative individuals.
The art project will involve creating a ‘visually striking’ mural on the side of the shopping centre, which is visible from Bute Street. The £40,000 project is hoped to be completed by summer 2024.
Interested artists should submit a letter of application to [email protected] or through the Arts Jobs website – where further details are available – with a CV that includes previous work examples and a budget breakdown.
The team is looking for proposals that ‘engage with the local community’ and ‘embody the pride, diversity, creativity, and innovation’ of Luton.
Applications are open until December 14, 2023, at noon.