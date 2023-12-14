Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four creative individuals have been hard at work making art installations for an upcoming showcase in Luton.

The Young Revolutonaries showcase will take place on Friday (December 15) from 6pm to 9pm at the University of Bedfordshire on Vicarage Street.

Activities will be run by Amena Ghulam, Britny Virginia, Hayley Bromell, and ‘Hurricane’ Lewis Holmes – four of the people involved in the scheme which gives Luton residents aged 16 to 30 a commission to bring a creative project of their choosing to life.

Hayley Bromell (photo: Patrick Dunning) and Hurricane (Lewis Holmes)

Lewis Holmes, known as Hurricane, creates sonic compositions inspired by early 2000s music. Hurricane’s exhibition ‘Equilibrium’ is interactive and walks you through his influences.

Amena Ghulam has written a collection of poems in the anthology ‘Blue Moon’. She uses astronomy as a metaphor for life as a Muslim Pakistani woman.

Hayley Bromell grew up in Luton’s Irish community. Her short film ‘Luton Town’ will screen at 6.40pm and looks at the history of the town and its people, challenging Luton’s bad reputation.

Poet, director, and filmmaker Britny Virginia created the film ‘Dancing Shoes’ that will screen at 7pm. The film explores a romance between a disabled dancer and a reggae DJ.

Maria Shury-Smith, senior producer at Revoluton Arts said: “Luton is a young town so investing in the next generation of Lutonian creatives is vital to ensure that the creative events and activities available locally are relevant to local audiences.

“Young Revolutonaries is all about giving young artists the opportunity to build their portfolio and network whilst making their creative vision a reality instead of needing to conform to someone else’s.”

She added: “We are delighted to platform the work of the first cohort as the year closes, as we look ahead to the second cohort joining us from January.”