Ashridge House and Upfest present street art project this August

Upfest to bring street art sculptures and artworks to the historic setting of Ashridge House from Sunday 4 August - Sunday 15 September for the ultimate summer day out.

The creators behind Europe’s largest live street art festival, Upfest, will be making an urban-splash in the regal gardens of spectacular destination, Ashridge House this summer.

Just 30 minutes outside of Euston in the heart of Hertfordshire and set against the grand backdrop of the Grade I listed building, Upfest will transform Ashridge House’s picturesque grounds from country house to ‘Art House’ with bespoke artworks from 20 street artists springing up throughout the beautiful, Grade II* listed gardens.

On Sunday 4 August, local visitors, day-trippers, history-buffs and street art fans alike will be able to witness the creativity of the artists from across the globe as they conjure up their creations, including pieces from world-renowned Liam Bononi, WRDSMTH and Curtis Hylton, with more to be announced. The new artworks will then remain on display until Sunday 15th September.

This unique collaboration will transform the grounds of Ashridge House into a vibrant urban canvas where world-class street artists showcase their talents before the public's very eyes, drawing on inspiration from the house’s history and stunning location.

Liam Bononi is a contemporary artist known for creating striking, hyper realistic portraits, with incredibly detailed faces blended by abstract forms of organic textures. His work is hauntingly-beautiful and results in a captivating visual experience for anyone who sees it.

Street artists, writer and storyteller, WRDSMTH, has a distinctive use of vintage typewriter images which he pairs with inspirational and poetic phrases. A perfect blending of literature, art and urban setting, he delivers uplifting messages that make crowds stop and think.

With Ashridge House’s abundant gardens creating the perfect backdrop for his work, Curtis Hylton’s vibrant, nature-inspired murals will feel very much at home. Seamlessly blending flora and fauna with urban-landscapes, his intricate, highly detailed depictions of wildlife and plant life also incorporates dynamic uses of colour and realism which results in visually stunning scenes.

A mock-up of Liam Bononi's work