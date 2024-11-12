Award-winning, internationally renowned performer Big Joe Louis makes his debut at The Bear Club, Luton on 19th December 2024

Big Joe Louis trio

Award winning Big Joe Louis is set to perform on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Bringing his high-energy rhythm and blues to The Bear Club—Luton’s premier venue for jazz, blues, and alternative music— award winning Big Joe Louis is set to perform on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Known for his dynamic stage presence, he is one of the most prolific musicians in the UK.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Big Joe Louis moved to London as a young man, quickly building a reputation through live performances that earned him record deals with the legendary Blue Horizon and Ace Records. With acclaimed albums and a series of dancefloor-dynamite 45s in the US and Europe, his name and music have captivated audiences worldwide. He has twice won Best Male Vocalist at the British Blues Awards. Over the years, he has recorded, toured, and performed with renowned blues and gospel artists, including Van Morrison, Jools Holland, R L Burnside, and Mud Morganfield.

Big Joe Louis has crafted a distinct, personal style, written powerful, true-to-life songs and playing guitar in a way that’s unmistakably his own. His ultra-tight band features Lewis Fielding on guitar and Peter Greatorex on drums—two of the scene’s most skilled and sought-after instrumentalists. After years of playing together, they create a groove and depth you won’t find anywhere else.