Award winning musical theatre act are coming to Luton
CODA, comprised of soprano Gemma Ashley and baritone Mark ‘#ManInTheHat’ James, have captivated audiences nationwide with their dynamic vocals and charismatic stage presence. The pair met on the set of the BBC’s prime-time show All Together Now, where their shared passion for musical theatre sparked a powerful creative partnership.
“Songs From Stage and Screen is a celebration of the music that has defined the world of musical theatre and film,” said Mark James. “We’re thrilled to bring this show to Luton and share our love for these timeless classics with new audiences.”
Gemma added, “There’s something truly magical about performing these songs live on stage. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life and connect with audiences through the power of music.” She continued, “Our performance allows audience members to sing along, dance, and get involved if they wish—creating an interactive and joyful experience for everyone.”
As part of their UK tour, CODA is committed to supporting local independent theatres, many of which are often run by dedicated volunteers. “These theatres are the unsung heroes of the theatre world,” Gemma said. “They are places where many dreams begin, new careers are encouraged, and communities come together. Supporting these venues is our way of giving back to the very foundation of live performance.”
Songs From Stage and Screen is not just a show; it’s a journey through the history of musical theatre and cinema, brought to life by two of the most engaging voices in the business. With a setlist that spans decades and genres, the show is a must-see for fans of all ages.
Tickets for the Luton Library Theatre performance 12th October 2024 are available now and can be purchased at www.muscialcoda.com or Luton Library Theatre’s Box Office Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of CODA live in concert.
