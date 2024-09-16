Award winning musical theatre act are coming to Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-Winning Musical Theatre Duo CODA to Perform in Luton on Saturday 12th October 2024 — Award-winning musical theatre duo CODA are set to bring their critically acclaimed UK touring production, Songs From Stage and Screen, to Luton Library Theatre on 12th October 2024 This spectacular show promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, featuring iconic songs from some of the greatest musicals of all time, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Grease, My Fair Lady, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CODA, comprised of soprano Gemma Ashley and baritone Mark ‘#ManInTheHat’ James, have captivated audiences nationwide with their dynamic vocals and charismatic stage presence. The pair met on the set of the BBC’s prime-time show All Together Now, where their shared passion for musical theatre sparked a powerful creative partnership.

“Songs From Stage and Screen is a celebration of the music that has defined the world of musical theatre and film,” said Mark James. “We’re thrilled to bring this show to Luton and share our love for these timeless classics with new audiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma added, “There’s something truly magical about performing these songs live on stage. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life and connect with audiences through the power of music.” She continued, “Our performance allows audience members to sing along, dance, and get involved if they wish—creating an interactive and joyful experience for everyone.”

Gemma Ashley and Mark '#ManInTheHat' James

As part of their UK tour, CODA is committed to supporting local independent theatres, many of which are often run by dedicated volunteers. “These theatres are the unsung heroes of the theatre world,” Gemma said. “They are places where many dreams begin, new careers are encouraged, and communities come together. Supporting these venues is our way of giving back to the very foundation of live performance.”

Songs From Stage and Screen is not just a show; it’s a journey through the history of musical theatre and cinema, brought to life by two of the most engaging voices in the business. With a setlist that spans decades and genres, the show is a must-see for fans of all ages.

Tickets for the Luton Library Theatre performance 12th October 2024 are available now and can be purchased at www.muscialcoda.com or Luton Library Theatre’s Box Office Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of CODA live in concert.