Award-winning youth theatre and dance charity NGYT opens its doors to find new talented and aspiring performers

Talented and aspiring young actors and dancers aged 14-25 in Bedfordshire won't want to miss this opportunity from NGYT.

Luton’s only youth-focused theatre and dance charity, Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT), are set to offer an inspiring opportunity next month, opening its doors for new members to join their award-winning Theatre and Dance Companies.

NGYT is calling all talented actors, dancers, theatre-makers and choreographers aged 14–25 to attend open auditions for its flagship performance companies: NGYT Theatre Company and NGYT Meraki Dance Company.

These companies are for passionate young people aged 14–25 who are interested in dance and theatre performance, have experience in either discipline, are studying GCSE Drama and/or Dance, pursuing related subjects at college or university, or are graduates, semi-professional or professional performers.

Create and perform powerful dance & theatre in Luton

NGYT Theatre and Dance Companies boast a wealth of skilled members and Alumni including Actor & Producer Adeyinka Akinrinade (Riches, Top Boy, Granchester, National Theatre), West End Leading Lady Georgina Onuorah (Oklahoma, Hamilton, Wizard of Oz, Cinderella), Andrew Jackson (Young Voices Tours, ZooNation Youth Company & ZooNation Production Ebony Scrooge).

Both NGYT companies focus on performance skills and creation, meeting for two hours each week to develop technique, explore ideas, and devise original work and professionally commissioned pieces for a range of performance opportunities (Royal Opera House, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Sky News, Brighton Fringe, and MOTUS Dance Festival MK).

This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with other artists and professionals to create high-quality, authentic work that pushes boundaries, challenges audience perspectives, and amplifies vital voices that are too often unheard in our society.

NGYT has consistently produced authentic, powerful, progressive, and heartfelt dance and theatre that reflect what young people think and feel about the world around them.

Elevate your performance and acting skills with NGYT

Following its transition to charitable status earlier this year, NGYT’s Theatre Company and Meraki Dance Company premiered two high-quality, original, and timely shows: The Day Tomorrow Began and Stardust: Etched in the Celestial Sky.

New members joining the 2025–26 cohort will have the opportunity to develop and tour these shows locally and regionally in summer 2026.

NGYT Patron and actor Colin Salmon, known for his roles in James Bond, Resident Evil, and currently EastEnders attended previous NGYT performances and said: “If decision makers want to know what young people in Luton feel, they need to come and see an NGYT show. You get to see what matters to young people.”

Audience feedback has also been overwhelmingly positive: “I felt moved and empowered to do something about our current state of affairs.”

“So moving, I can’t stop thinking about what other activism we can take part in.”

Marie Kirbyshaw, Chief Executive of The Culture Trust Luton, added: “Congratulations and thank you for your continued commitment to amplify the voices and performance skills within young people. I was energised by the performances and massively impressed by the talent you enabled to be on stage telling their stories – which were heard.”

Alongside the extensive experience and opportunities, joining NGYT Theatre Company or Meraki Dance Company also includes:

-Free professional headshots (worth up to £400)

-Casting opportunities for theatre, TV, and film

-Access to free workshops with professional theatre and dance companies

-Tickets to shows and workshops at The Hat Factory Arts Centre

-Discounted tickets from NGYT partner The Culture Trust Luton

Audition Dates:

Meraki Dance Company: Monday 10th & Monday 17th November 2025

NGYT Theatre Company: Tuesday 11th & Tuesday 18th November 2025

To book an audition date or for more information, please email: [email protected] and complete a form at www.ngyt.co.uk/signup.

If you’d like to come along and try a Company session before auditioning to see if it’s the right fit for you, please contact the relevant NGYT Company Directors who would love to hear from you: