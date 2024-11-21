Award-winning youth theatre champions inclusion with inspiring SEN sessions for young people

The NGYT SEN Team. Be Seen. Be Heard. Be You.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) continues to run inclusive Expressive Arts sessions specifically designed for young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

Following the success of their launch period in September-October (previously funded by Luton Borough Council and Luton Rising, managed by BLCF via The Luton Citizen's Fund), NGYT are continuing to run weekly 30-minute SEN Expressive Arts sessions on Thursdays during term time at the Luton Irish Forum.

NGYT provides a safe and supportive environment where all young people can feel empowered, be inspired, and are truly seen, heard, and celebrated.

The SEN Expressive Arts sessions are designed for young people with SEN in Key Stages 1, 2, 3 & 4 who have an interest in movement, dance, music, characters, vocal experimentation, drama, theatre, storytelling, poetry, and creativity. The team are experienced in working with young people with SEND and deliver a range of SEN sessions across educational provisions in Luton.

Young people with SEN in Key Stages 1, 2, 3 & 4 are welcome.

"My son really enjoys going along to the SEN Expressive Arts sessions with NGYT. The small group sizes have allowed him to really come out of his shell and show his personality! The staff are very enthusiastic, and he always comes out with a big smile on his face."– Kate, Parent/Carer

"My son loves this group. He gets to see his friends and has made new ones. I find this an important group for him, as it’s one of the only ones I can find that will let him participate without me having to go inside with him, due to him being a full-time wheelchair user. The staff are brilliant and are always so enthusiastic with them."– Claire, Parent/Carer

If you are a parent/carer and would like to sign your young person up to attend NGYT, please visit: ngyt.co.uk/sen-sessions.

You are welcome to upload your young person's EHCP if you wish.

NGYT will then be in touch via email or text with further information and to book your young person's place.