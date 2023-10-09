Award-winning Youth Theatre company to launch exciting, new creative opportunity in Central Beds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

’Company Be’ welcomes all young people aged 16-25 from across Central Bedfordshire together to develop and explore their creative skills in whatever roles take their interest; including (but not exclusive to) Performing, Directing, Writing, Design… the choice is theirs.

The company will meet weekly and work together towards a unique sharing of their creative ideas and unique voices.

The project is open to all young people as well as young carers. No experience in the creative arts is needed and all are welcome to attend.

NGYT have partnered with Carers in Bedfordshire and Mind BLMK to offer support throughout the project.

If you are aware of 16-25 year olds within your setting or community who are looking after a sibling or supporting a parent or relative; Carers in Bedfordshire can help with practical tips and advice, employment guidance and dedicated Wellbeing support.Maybe you are a young person or know of someone who struggles to manage their mental health and wellbeing; This is where MIND BLMK are on hand to support our young people through their unique wellbeing navigator service.

Both services will be signposted to all participants from the 3 areas and referrals made; The support and care is there for all.

David Lloyd, Writer, Director and Project Manager says: “I am so excited to start the next stage of the project and work with young people from across the local area.

"This unique opportunity not only gives young people a space to share their stories but also a place to explore their own creative passions and interests. What's really important is that no previous experience is necessary and everyone is welcome to come along and create something memorable together. ”

Carers In Bedfordshire say: “Carers in Bedfordshire are really excited to work with NGYT. Together we aim to support young people's mental health in Central Bedfordshire via creative workshops and Wellbeing support.”

What Young People say about NGYT’s work: “Before the workshop I was really nervous, didn’t know what to expect. After I felt inspired and really creative.”

“It was EPIC… you are incredible at what you do for young people…”

“NGYT should be on NHS prescription”