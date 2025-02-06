Award-winning youth theatre introduces dynamic new street dance company for 14-25s

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) is thrilled to introduce its brand-new Street Dance Company, a dynamic and creative space for young dancers aged 14-25 to develop their skills and explore street dance theatre performance.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Company Co-Artistic Directors and Dancers Andrew Jackson (NGYT Merkai Dance Co, ZooNation Youth Co & Urban Strides Young Voices Tour) & Nathan Bucio (NGYT Meraki Dance co, Stratford East Romeo & Juliet), the company will meet weekly for two hours at The Hat Factory Arts Centre, working collaboratively to create original choreography and material for full-length productions and commissioned street dance theatre performances.

"I’m really excited to share my knowledge and experiences. With this company, I want to create pieces that matter using hip-hop. This is something I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m truly excited and grateful for this opportunity!" – Andrew

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan added: "Street dance, especially in the context of theatre, all comes down to self-expression. Whether it’s your life experiences or your thoughts and opinions on issues that affect young people, I believe dance is a powerful tool to speak up or showcase who you are as an individual. I’m really excited for people to join the company, embrace their truest selves, and express themselves in whatever way feels right for them!

Nathan Bucio (Meraki Dance Co, Stratford East Romeo & Juliet)

"To kick things off, NGYT is offering a 6-week Taster Term, providing dancers with an opportunity to experience the company before auditioning for a permanent place. The Taster Term will run on Friday evenings from 28th February to 4th April 2025, allowing participants to attend individual sessions or book all six at a discounted rate.

What Audiences Say About NGYT’s Work:“Exquisite”

"Beautiful storytelling through dance"

"Exceptional choreography"

NGYT Street Dance Co will create full length pieces of Street Dance Theatre

"They moved like water. I couldn’t take my eyes off of them. It’s the best dance show I’ve ever seen."

"If decision-makers want to know what young people in Luton feel, they need to come and see an NGYT show. You get to see what matters to young people." — Colin Salmon (Actor, NGYT Patron)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always been left inspired by the work of NGYT; the intelligent simplicity and effectiveness of their work is to be applauded. Their work is original, thoughtful and of fantastic standard—it is of absolute pleasure that I am dance Patron.”— Helen Parlor (Choreographer, late NGYT Patron)

For more information and to book your place on the Street Dance Taster Term via our partners at The Culture Trust, visit:www.ngyt.co.uk/ngyt-new-street-dance-company-14-25/

For more details about NGYT and to register your interest in all sessions for ages 3-25, visit:www.ngyt.co.uk/signup.