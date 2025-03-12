Basharan, the rock band ready to take over Luton

Luton, get ready for a night of high-energy rock, explosive vibes, and electrifying riffs! Basharan is coming to The Bear Club on the 20th of March for an unforgettable performance, that you won't want to miss.

Fleur Siobhan sat down with Lev, the lead singer of Basharan—the rock band inspired by musical Rock legends like Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, to discuss their unique style, electrifying gigs, and surprising passion for honey mead making.

Q:It would not be easy to forget such an original name like Basharan, I am curious to know the story behind it and how the band came to be.

A:"It is my surname. The band actually began as a personal project a couple of years ago, initially started off with some of my friends helping me with recording and some session musicians on a couple of tracks but now the band has such a solid lineup up including Teddy on drums and Jack on bass. Both are really great musicians!"

The Lead singer of Basharan shared what its like being in a band with friends.

Q: If you could describe Basharan in three words how would you describe it ?

A: "High Energy Rock!"

How would you describe a Basharan gig ?

A: "High energy, explosive but wild. A lot of improvisations and jamming. Definitely energetic."

Basharan performing live at another high intensity gig.

Q who inspires you?

A: " Led Zeppelin, Black Label Society and Jimmy Hendrix. I love Hard Rock and Psychedelic music and that really inspires me."

Q: What is your track Cinnamon about?

A: "Its about being tipsy and enjoying a calm stroll by the beach, in the sunshine and enjoying some honey wine Meade."

Q: What song are you most proud of?

A:" Serpent Underground, because it has the exact same vibe which I had envisioned for it when I wrote it, which is so hard. Sometimes the thought you have in your mind doesn't always come out when creating. I am really excited about the next record now which we have been working on, we've got four or five down so far. We sound more evolved compared to previous recordings and more interesting.

Q: What is one surprising fact about you?

A: "I make my honey wine! I have done for the last ten years."

Q: Who would be your dream collab?

A: "Queens Of The Stones Age, Josh Homme would be really cool. It would also be amazing to collaborate with Zach Wild from Black Label Society."

Q: Whats it like working in a band alongside your friends?

A: "Its what we all love and what we all want to do. Come together for the common goal of writing good music, having a good time and spreading positivity through our music.

We face the good times and the rejection together. There's a lot of work behind the scenes, it's not always the most lucrative career but we do it because we love it and want to keep on creating music.

Q: What do you want people to take away from your music?

A: "I want people to be able to enjoy themselves. If they have any worries or troubles, when they come to our gig I just want them to be able to forget it and just enjoy themselves and forget about all the rubbish."

With a new album in the works and more live dates ahead, Basharan is the one to watch. You can catch them perform live at The Bear Club Mill Yard, 24A Guildford St, on Thursday the 20th of March for a night of electrifying rock and good vibes.