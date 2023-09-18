BCPD Trust hold their Book Reading Competition awards in Luton

Watch more videos on Shots!

The ceremony was attended by special guests Luton Deputy Mayor Cllr Zanib Raja, Prof. Salma Abbasi, Dr. David Cheesman, Cllr Fatima Begum, contestants, parents, judging panel, members of BCPD Trust, members of Purbachal book club, members of Purbachal-the eastern sky and public supporters.

The aim of this competition is to encourage young people into book reading and to help them improve their communication and presentation skills.

The funding was awarded by Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit, through BLCF, as part of the Luton Citizens’ Fund.

Reading competition awards ceremony

The contestants were asked to read any book of their choice and make a short video between 1 to 3 minutes long summarising and presenting the book. Applicants were encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book. All competition entries were submitted by 31st July 2023 deadline.

Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL Chairperson of Purbachal-the eastern sky and Purbachal Book Club kindly agreed to be the Chair of the judging panel again this year.

The judging panel also included Dr. Anwarul Haque, and Mr M Hadi Faisal and they are General Secretary and Joint General Secretary of Purbachal-the eastern sky respectively as well as key members of Purbachal Book Club.

The judging panel decided to create two age categories based on the number of entries and ages of applicants. First age group category is between 6 to 10-year-olds. Second age group category is between 11 to 18-year-olds. The age of each contestant has been considered by the judges.

In each age category we have one 1st prize winner who received a trophy and £50 book voucher, one 2nd prize winner receiving a trophy and £25 book voucher and one 3rd prize winner receiving a trophy and £20 book voucher.

The judges decided to award 9 special prizes with each winner receiving a trophy and £15 book voucher.

6 to 10 Age Group Category Winners

• 1st Prize Winner - Muhammad Ali

• 2nd Prize Winner - Jamelia Ali

• 3rd Prize Winner - Rumaysa Menolee

11 to 18 Age Group Category Winners

• 1st Prize Winner - Zunairah Menolee

• 2nd Prize Winner - Rayhaan Menolee

• 3rd Prize Winner - Ifrat Kaium

You can view all the book reading competition video entries by visiting BCPD Trust on YouTube.

BCPD Trust plans to organise similar competition next year and if you would like to become a sponsor or support our cause please email [email protected] or contact one of our Trustees listed below:

· Mr Sundar Ali BEng, CEng MIET – Trustee & Chairperson

· Mr Shahin Uddin – Trustee & Secretary