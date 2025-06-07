BCPD Trust in collaboration with Purbachal Book Club and event sponsors launched their 2025 Book Reading Competition

BCPD Trust Logo

BCPD Trust in collaboration with Purbachal Book Club and their event sponsors have launched their 2025 competition to promote book reading amongst young people aged between 6 to 18.

This is following the success of their last two book reading competitions and you can follow the link to read about the 2024 Competition and Awards Ceremony.

The aim of this competition is to encourage young people into book reading and to help them improve their communication and presentation skills.

Contestants can read any book of their choice and make a short video between 1 to 3 minutes long summarising and presenting the book. The videos can be created using any mobile phone or digital camera device and our aim is to consider the quality of the presentation rather than the quality of the video production. Applicants are encouraged to use their creative talent to present their chosen book.

Our panel of judges will be looking for creativity, interest, and their understanding of the book. Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL from Purbachal Book Club has kindly agreed to be the Chair of the judging panel again this year and will select a group of judges to review each entry.

Competition entry age groups

BCPD Trust 2024 Awards Ceremony

6 – 10 years

11 – 14 years

15 – 18 years

Prizes for each age group

BCPD Trust 2024 Awards Ceremony

1st Prize Winner Trophy & Amazon Kindle

2nd Prize Winner Trophy & Smart Watch

3rd Prize Winner Trophy & Smart Watch

Judges Special Prize Awards Trophy & Book Voucher

book reading competition

Entry submission requirements

All entry submission must be made by 31st July 2025 midnight via their online competition entry form. All submitted videos would be uploaded to their YouTube Channel.

There would be an awards ceremony held in Luton around September 2025 and more details would be shared once venue and date is finalised.

The Judging Panel Chair would announce the winners and prizes would be awarded to the winning applicants by our special guest dignitaries.

If you have any queries or would like to attend the award ceremony in September 2025, please email [email protected]