Beatlemania follow in the Fab Four's footsteps

When the Beatles first appeared in Luton in April 1963 they were still relatively unknown as their first album, Please Please Me had only just been released. The venue was the Majestic Ballroom in nearby Mill Street. The popular dance hall had previously been the Palace Theatre and the Gaumont cinema. Little is known about the actual performance as The Beatles' appearance was hardly newsworthy at the time.

But that would all change by the time of their next appearance in Luton barely 5 months later. Then, the venue was the Odeon Cinema in Dunstable Road. The lads sang their latest release She Loves You accompanied, of course, by the relentless screaming of their adoring fans.

The group's final appearance in Luton took place in November 1964 at the Ritz Cinema in Gordon Street, virtually opposite the Library Theatre where Beatlemania will be appearing. By this time they were huge international stars and were greeted by the Mayor and Mayoress and interviewed by the Luton News of course!

Beatlemania will be appearing in concert and will feature all the Fab Fours best-known hits. The band is well known for their accurate renditions of the Beatles greatest hits and their authentic-looking costumes representing the various phases of the group's diverse career.

Tickets for Beatmania at Luton Library Theatre are available from www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/6097

The Luton Library Theatre is run exclusively by volunteers to provide theatrical entertainment for the community, by the communty.

2 . Contributed The Original poster for The Beatles' Odeon gig. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales