We are please to announce that the Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks is running from 7th - 15th Sept 2024.

Ahead of the Festival running 7th – 15th September we would like to let you know of some of the really exciting things we will have on offer.

This year we have decided to go bigger and bolder and have reached out beyond the 4 groups that make up the Bedfordshire Area.

Firstly, we have engaged with local Ramblers Groups that border Bedfordshire. As Ramblers, I am sure many of us enjoy a day out across the county border – so let’s invite local groups into Bedfordshire to share our beautiful country. So far, we have commitment from Huntingdon Ramblers, Wellingborough Ramblers and the Stag Walkers, a Hertfordshire Rambling group aimed at the 20,30,40’s. We also have a walk offered by the Northampton Shamblers.

Thinking outside the box, local interest walks always get a good turn out and so we are delighted to share that on Friday 13th we have a Ghost Walk being run but our great friend and original Beds Walks Fest organiser Barry Ingram – come if you dare! We also have guided walks around our Bedford Victorian Cemetery, the first looking at interesting names and the second on the beautiful variety of trees that call the cemetery home. There are also two history walks being run in Turvey by the Turvey History Society. In addition, there will be a history walk around Luton and a Pre-history walk in the surrounding hills. We are also delighted to have a nature walk in the Warden and Galley hills run by the Chiltern Trust.

What would a festival be without a training course? So, we are delighted to announce the return of a map reading course, being run as part of the festival.

Feeling a bit more adventurous? Why not try the 40 miles Greensand Ridge Challenge hosted over a weekend or too much like hard work? Then maybe a gentle stroll along the River Great Ouse and a gentle sail back on the John Bunyan Boat may be just up your street, sorry river!

I want something different - I hear you say! Then hopefully our Bat Walk will interest you!

Our 9 days of walks will vary from a half mile leisurely stroll to a 21mile march across the Greensand Ridge, so hopefully there’s something for everyone.

The Bedfordshire Walking Festival 2024 (7th – 15th September) will be so much more than just walking. Come and find out.

For more information and the full program go to: www.bedswalkfest.co.uk/walks/ or check out our dedicated Facebook page Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn walks.

We look forward to meeting you.