Billy Billingham's 'Always A Little Further' heads to Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham MBE QCB has announced an extensive new tour for 2024/2025 entitled ‘Always A Little Further’.

Billy will be heading to Dunstable's The Grove Theatre on 17th November.

Billyis as tough as they come. Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Paratrooper, decorated SAS leader, and a bodyguard to Hollywood superstars, he has seen extreme combat and gruelling missions aplenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spend an extraordinary evening with Billy, as he shares his incredible and inspirational story.

Billy Billingham

“I’m looking forward to touring again and speaking to so many of you. No matter what your age or background, my talk will inspire you to go a little further!" BILLY BILLINGHAM MBE QCB.

Billy has had many astonishing experiences; from leaving school at 11 and running with gangs in Birmingham before joining the Royal Marine cadets and Parachute Regiment, to rising to the rank of sergeant major in the SAS and undertaking hundreds of classified and extremely dangerous missions.

He spent over 20 years in the Special Forces serving in countless warzones, winning a commendation for bravery, and being awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, before embracing the life of a bodyguard to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy will also take us behind the scenes of his hit TV shows where he has gained a reputation for excellence, integrity, and a no-nonsense approach. A transformational leader, Billy inspires contestants to take on mentally and physically demanding challenges.

Educating, entertaining, and enthralling in equal measure, and with the chance to pose your questions to the man himself, this event will inspire those wishing to seek a challenge and conquer it – the SAS way.