Black History Month performance celebration at the University of Bedfordshire

Join the University of Bedfordshire on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October for two performance-filled afternoons at the Luton and Bedford campuses to celebrate black talent across the arts this Black History Month.

This event will showcase the work of local artists, alumni, students and staff, who will take you on an unforgettable journey from captivating dance moves, to thought provoking discussion.

This performance platform will showcase the work of local artists, alumni, students and staff through poetry, dance, music, spoken word and discussion to provide an education and celebration of black culture through performance.

