Black History Month performance celebration at the University of Bedfordshire

Join the University of Bedfordshire on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October for two performance-filled afternoons at the Luton and Bedford campuses to celebrate black talent across the arts this Black History Month.
By Katy LelliottContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
This event will showcase the work of local artists, alumni, students and staff, who will take you on an unforgettable journey from captivating dance moves, to thought provoking discussion.

This performance platform will showcase the work of local artists, alumni, students and staff through poetry, dance, music, spoken word and discussion to provide an education and celebration of black culture through performance.

Click the link below to register for free:

  • Bedford Campus - Thursday 26 Oct 2024, 14:00 - 16:00 (Main campus theatre, Polhill Avenue Bedford MK41 9EA)
  • Luton Campus - Friday 27 Oct 2023 14:00 - 16:00 (Judith Blake Theatre University Square, Park Street Luton LU1 3JU)
