Black History Month performance celebration at the University of Bedfordshire
Join the University of Bedfordshire on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October for two performance-filled afternoons at the Luton and Bedford campuses to celebrate black talent across the arts this Black History Month.
This performance platform will showcase the work of local artists, alumni, students and staff through poetry, dance, music, spoken word and discussion to provide an education and celebration of black culture through performance.
- Bedford Campus - Thursday 26 Oct 2024, 14:00 - 16:00 (Main campus theatre, Polhill Avenue Bedford MK41 9EA)
- Luton Campus - Friday 27 Oct 2023 14:00 - 16:00 (Judith Blake Theatre University Square, Park Street Luton LU1 3JU)