Book your free tickets now for the must-see play ‘Fighting for Life’

Performance: Wednesday, 7 May, 6-8pm, Keech Hospice, Luton

On Wednesday, 7 May at 6pm, Keech Hospice in Luton will be hosting the play Fighting for Life. Free to come to watch (booking required*), the play tells the true story of one family’s struggle to get the care their elderly parents needed in the midst of serious health challenges. Following the performance, there will be a guided discussion exploring the themes and emotions presented in the play.

The play is being held to mark Dying Matters Week (5-11 May), an annual awareness week that aims to encourage open conversations about death, dying and grief, to help break stigma and create more compassionate communities.

The theme for this year’s Dying Matters Week is exploring how different cultures and faiths experience end of life, acknowledging both the diverse traditions and the shared emotions that unite us all.

The play is based on the real life experiences of the Findlay Family. Jim and Joan Findlay pictured here on their 60th wedding anniversary

Created by award-winning playwright Brian Daniels, Fighting for Life gives audiences a unique insight into the lives, heartaches, and good times of main characters Jim and Joan Findlay and those closest to them.

Helen Findlay, daughter of the real-life couple on whom the main characters are based, said her motivation for approaching Brian about writing the play was to improve things for other families:

“I want to make a difference because my dad put his life on the line as an RAF pilot during the war. But when he needed help, it was found wanting…I worked closely with Brian throughout the writing process…Some of the things Mum used to say are in there! There are some light-hearted moments as well as the more serious message.

“For me it’s about social justice. We only have one life, so when it comes to an end there’s only one chance to get it right.”

Jim and Joan Findlay in their RAF and WAAF uniforms in WWII

Karen Hibbert, compassionate communities lead at Keech Hospice, says:

“In coming to Keech to watch this emotional and poignant play, people will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges that families can encounter when they or their loved ones are facing end of life. As a hospice, we know there is such a thing as a good death, and that is much more likely to be achieved if people open up to discuss their wishes sooner rather than later.

“This play is for everyone — members of the public, health and social care professionals and those who are simply curious. I’d urge everyone to come along and see it to hear the important message it shares.”

*Tickets are free but must be booked in advanced at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fighting-for-life-tickets-1307844751859