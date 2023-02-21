Children at a Luton school will be getting a special book day visit from shell-ebrity tortoise Albert and author Ian Brown.

Ian will be visiting Bramingham Primary School on Friday (February 24) in an event linked to World Book Day (Thursday, March 2).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian previously visited the school in 2021 following the release of his first Albert book, and is returning to read from his books, tell tales about Albert, and host giveaways.

Author Ian Brown will be visiting Bramingham Primary School on Friday

He said: “It is very exciting to be returning to the school. I can’t wait to share latest tales of real Albert and the new picture books with the children – and grown-ups.”

Ian started his writing career at the Herts Advertiser as a cub reporter. He moved on to Fleet Street before starting his work in television. His credits include This Is Your Life, Top Gear and he has written and produced for the likes of Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Caine, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The real Albert the tortoise is more than 80 years old and has been a pet in Ian’s family more than 50 years after being rescued by Ian’s wife Millie when she was a little girl.

Alongside being the inspiration for Ian’s series of picture books, Albert has also been a big hit on social media.

Ian said, “Albert seems to be taking all this in his stride. He has become a bit of a diva but that might just be his age. We’ve all been amazed at how his popularity has grown. He has fans across the UK, USA, Japan and Australia.

“It took me 30 years to get a publishing deal, trying in between TV work, but Albert was the inspiration I needed. It’s a delight to visit schools and share Albert’s world. Luckily they seem to like the stories and we hand out stickers and colour-in sheets too. Putting words into the mouth of picturebook Albert has been a joy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Picturebook Albert is not only a hit with young readers, as he’s also taken the celebrity world by storm. Petrolhead, farmer and former tortoise owner Jeremy Clarkson said: “I like this book. I like tortoises. What’s not to like?”.