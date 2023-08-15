A highly anticipated book tour is bringing the magic of storytelling to Luton.

The Black British Author Book Tour is hitting the road from August, and will stop in Luton on Saturday (August 19) for two free events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The children’s event will take place at No Ordinary Bookshop in Luton’s market place from 11am to 1.30pm. The two guest authors that will be in attendance are Diane Ewan and Sarah Asquo. Diane is a children’s illustrator who debuted with ‘Pretty Poodle Parlour’. Sarah was previously a volunteer mentor and a teaching assistant in London.

The book tour is coming to Luton this August

The adults event will take place at Luton Central Library in St George’s Square from 3pm to 7pm. The two featured authors for this portion of the event are Peace Adzo Medie and Krystle Zara Appiah. Peace is an author and scholar who researches the intersection of African studies, gender and women’s studies. Writer and screenwriter Krystle was one of forty writers selected for the London Library's Emerging Writers Programme in 2020.

The launch of the tour is an extension of the Black British Book Festival, which was founded in 2021. The festival hopes to break down barriers for Black British writers and make reading accessible regardless of background or previous encounters with books.