Charles Salvador ‘Bronson’ details the last 50 years of prison life with latest book

Charles Salvador is one of Britain’s longest serving prisoners, with 50 years inside. Charlie gives a frank and unapologetic account of his last 50 years and what he has endured. The authors hope it allows you, the reader, some time to imagine the places and situations that gave rise for Charlie to put pen to paper, and capture what he has experienced for the past fifty years behind bars.

Withing the chapters of the book, Charlie will take you, the reader, on a bizarre journey of his fifty years of incarceration. Detailing his life from jail to jail, the brutality of it all and the moments of solitude and despair. Throughout it all, it is hoped the reader will understand the life from Charlie’s perspective and urged to you to put yourself in Charlie’s shoes and ask yourself ‘would you have done it any differently.’ Once you understand life inside Britain’s best and worse jails and the arduous journey Charlie has faced, you may have a different picture of the man other than is portrayed in the biased media outlets.

His journey may be sensationalised, but for completely different reasons. Fifty years is a lot of porridge to digest and so is the reality of that time too!

Charlie sums up his time with the following words:

Charles Salvador 'Bronson' 50 Years of Porridge book cover

“My journey of life is one only a lunatic would dream of following. Then again, your average lunatic is not that mad on living my insane life. My journey has cost me dearly, I’ve not just lost half a century, I’ve lost most of my family. They are in the bone yard, gone forever, dead and gone, never to be seen again. I sure won’t be seeing them in heaven, my ride is a one-way ticket to hell, that’s how it is meant to be. Fate is only our destination, my humanity dried up the day I became dehumanised and brutalised beyond return. You could say I drowned in porridge. I’ve eaten so much of it, it’s trickled out of my ears, nose, and mouth. I’m sick of it.”

Fifty special limited-edition hardback copies of the book, signed by both authors, numbered and stamped, with a corresponding numbered colour art postcard will be available to buy via Richard at [email protected].

The book goes on sale via Insanity Publications via Amazon Worldwide on Monday, 7 October.