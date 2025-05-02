Dunstable author releases suspense thriller following a woman on the run after being framed for two murders

Kate High

'Small Acts of Deceit' is an intriguing thriller following Mauve, whose life unravels when she discovers her half-sister’s flat covered in blood, with only a doll linked to a past murder at the scene. When suspicion falls on Mauve, she goes on the run.

After receiving a call from her estranged half-sister Lena, the life of heiress Mauve Gilcrest begins to unravel. Mauve discovers Lena’s flat covered in blood but finds no body—only a doll linked to a murder eight years earlier, that of Paulette Franklin. Haunted by fragmented memories of the crime, Mauve is forced to confront her dark past.

When the police investigation implicates her in the murders of both Paulette and Lena, Mauve goes on the run. Charlie Morrison, her legal advisor and only true friend, tries in vain to convince her to turn herself in. Her son Kit insists on accompanying her and persuades Lena’s daughter, Eliza, to join them. However, Mauve distrusts Eliza, suspecting that her niece, in collusion with an uncle, murdered Lena and is attempting to frame her.

As photographs of them appear in the press, Kit uses his skills as a make-up artist to alter his mother’s appearance. Taking things further, Kit’s glamorous alter-ego, Veronica, steps in to take his place on their journey. With nowhere left to hide and unsure of whom she can trust, Mauve must finally confront her demons.

'Small Acts of Deceit' book cover

Kate High is a graduate of the Faber Academy and a contemporary metals artist. She has exhibited internationally, with her work having been displayed at the V&A, the Design Council, and sold through Liberty London. The Estonian Museum of Modern Art holds one of Kate’s pieces in its private collection. Before founding Lincs-Ark, a charity dedicated to supporting older animals, Kate worked with the RSPCA. You can find out more about Kate’s work at www.katehigh.co.uk

Kate explains: “I am a sucker for road books and movies. The novels ‘On the Road’ by Jack Kerouac, ‘Gone Girl,’ by Gillian Flynn, ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,’ by Mark Twain, and the movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ have one element in common - they are all on the move - with the characters running away, hiding from something or someone, or exploring new places.

My first four novels are in the cosy-crime genre. ‘Small Acts of Deceit,’ my fifth novel, is a departure; as a thriller with cosy-crime elements, it is a hybrid - crossing genres. And, it also explores another of my writing interests - conflicted familial relationships! Mauve Gilcrest has been estranged from her half-sister for eight years. Mauve is an unreliable witness and an unlikeable character - taking to the road when the police link her to two murders. I enjoyed working on her complex character and her behaviour as her options quickly diminish.”