High Rise Mystery series and Doctor Who authors return to Luton Literature Book Festival

Interactive author events, draw-alongs, storytelling, creative writing workshops and more on Saturday 9 November at the Hat Factory Arts Centre and Luton Central Library.

Luton Literature Book Festival 2024 celebrates diversity in literature with a vibrant programme of national adult and children’s author events, a writer’s salon, workshops, storytelling sessions, and a panel discussion featuring SI Leeds Literary Prize Shortlisted authors. Audiences can attend in-person or watch a free live stream from home. Tickets from £4, with one free accompanying adult ticket for children’s events, some events and live stream view is free. To get tickets and to view the full line-up go to: lutonliterature.co.uk/luton-literature-book-festival/ or call the Culture Trust Box Office on 01582 878100.

The children’s programme features Sharna Jackson, author of the High Rise Mystery Series with her new book The Nine NIght Mystery, author and illustrator of Destiny Ink, Adeola Sokubini who will lead a live draw-along, author of the Rosie Raja stories Sufiya Ahmed and popular Doctor Who story writer and children’s author Steve Cole. These fun, interactive events will be hosted by performer and poet Lee Nelson at the Hat Factory Arts Centre. For children keen on flexing their creative flair: creative writing workshops led by Lockett and Wilde creator Lucy Strange and Blob Fish creator Olaf Falafel plus free storytelling sessions and arts and crafts activities take place in Luton Central Library.

The adult programme will be introduced by Imrana Mahmood, Creative Producer, presenter of The Book Club Show on Inspire FM and founder of Dar Aminah Book Club, as she leads inspiring conversations with Mahsuda Snaith, author of The Things We Thought We Knew, Jasmine Elmer, author of Goddess with a Thousand Faces, Michael Stewart, author of Black Wood Women and Eva Verde author of In Bloom.

For anyone looking to develop their writing skills, get tips and support, there will be a Writer’s Salon offering a creative space with local writer, producer and cultural worker Rae Leaver Rahman; Creative Writing Workshops with Kat Anderson focused on poetry celebrating memory and place, and a workshop led by Keith Jebb and Lesley McKenna, focused on found material and flash fiction. Six SI Leeds Literary Prize shortlisted authors join previous winner Mahsuda Snaith for a Panel Discussion, discussing their newly published works and the importance of diversity in literature. SI Leeds Literary Prize amplifies unrepresented voices, offering fresh perspectives on love, family and resilience while fostering cultural awareness. The festival ends with an After Party featuring a debut show, Assembly, created by Lee Nelson.

There will be a free local authors and illustrators fair, delivered in partnership with Clod Magazine, Luton Libraries and Utter! Lutonia, taking place in Luton Central Library on Saturday 9 November from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

Mariana Brown, CEO of Luton Literature CIC said “It’s important to have a diverse and eclectic programme of events and activities on offer for those coming to our wonderful book festival, and to make our activities accessible to all. We believe there is a lot of creative potential in Luton, and hope this festival helps to spark confidence, feed curiosity and bring entertainment to everyone. We’re also really pleased to be able to bring authors Sharna Jackson, Mahsuda Snaith and Sufiya Ahmed to the festival, as they have links to Luton having lived in the area during their childhood. This festival has something for everyone, allowing participants to engage with literature in a fun and positive way and we hope many people will attend and enjoy the day.”

Luton Literature Book Festival takes place on Saturday 9 November across two venues: The Hat Factory Arts Centre Arts Centre and Luton Central Library, and features a range of low-cost and free events, ensuring the festival is accessible to all! There will also be live BSL interpreters at each of the author talks.