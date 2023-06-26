JUST EXACTLY WHAT IS AN EGGPLANT STRATEGY?

Poet and writer Clive Gresswell

Former Luton journalist innovative writer and poet Clive Gresswell, has secured publication of several books over a year.

Australian-based publisher LJMcD Communications has just released Mr Gresswell’s first in the series Eggplant Strategy:Poems.

Also to come is a collection of topical short stories and poems, an experimental short story, and a book of art inspired by his poetry.

In July an epic 16,000-word prose poem Shadow Reel will come out.

In the preamble to Eggplant Strategy: Poems Mr Gresswell, 65, describes it as an alternative manifesto to that of Rishi Sunak and his government.

There are modernist political poems with a surreal bent as well as more general poems.

Mr Gresswell studied Creative Writing as a mature student at the University of Bedfordshire under lecturers Keith Jebb and Lesley McKenna.

He obtained a First Class BA and a poetry-based MA. He has been widely published in poetry magazines ever since and Eggplant Strategy is his sixth book.

Clive said: “Writing this sort of modernist poetry is very different to my 30-plus years as a journalist, but I am enjoying the change which is as good as a rest.”

Of Eggplant Strategy: Poems the publisher says: “It’s a thrilling book of poetry from a master at work. “

Clive plans to read some of his newly-published work at Strange Bedsfellows 2 in conjunction with other Bedfordshire University graduates and lecturers at Brown Bookshop in High Town Road, Luton, in September.