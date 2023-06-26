News you can trust since 1891
JUST EXACTLY WHAT IS AN EGGPLANT STRATEGY?

The first book has just been released - an is an 'alternative manifesto' in poems
By Clive GresswellContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Poet and writer Clive GresswellPoet and writer Clive Gresswell
Poet and writer Clive Gresswell

Former Luton journalist innovative writer and poet Clive Gresswell, has secured publication of several books over a year.

Australian-based publisher LJMcD Communications has just released Mr Gresswell’s first in the series Eggplant Strategy:Poems.

Also to come is a collection of topical short stories and poems, an experimental short story, and a book of art inspired by his poetry.

In July an epic 16,000-word prose poem Shadow Reel will come out.

In the preamble to Eggplant Strategy: Poems Mr Gresswell, 65, describes it as an alternative manifesto to that of Rishi Sunak and his government.

There are modernist political poems with a surreal bent as well as more general poems.

Mr Gresswell studied Creative Writing as a mature student at the University of Bedfordshire under lecturers Keith Jebb and Lesley McKenna.

He obtained a First Class BA and a poetry-based MA. He has been widely published in poetry magazines ever since and Eggplant Strategy is his sixth book.

Clive said: “Writing this sort of modernist poetry is very different to my 30-plus years as a journalist, but I am enjoying the change which is as good as a rest.”

Of Eggplant Strategy: Poems the publisher says: “It’s a thrilling book of poetry from a master at work. “

Clive plans to read some of his newly-published work at Strange Bedsfellows 2 in conjunction with other Bedfordshire University graduates and lecturers at Brown Bookshop in High Town Road, Luton, in September.

The books can be bought from Amazon Books, Kindle, or the publisher’s website

