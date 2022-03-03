Luton postbox is one of just four across the UK used to celebrate authors and illustrators for World Book Day’s 25th anniversary

Luton is home to one of just four special postboxes across the UK which are celebrating authors and illustrators to mark World Book Day’s 25th anniversary.

The postboxes have their own unique design, using special anniversary artwork by World Book Day illustrator, Allen Fatimaharan, and celebrating the work of the authors and illustrators featured on each postbox. The postboxes are adorned in lines from books by authors including Greg James and Chris Smith, Nadiya Hussain, Dara McAnulty and Martin Waddell, with artwork from the likes of Harry Potter cover illustrator, Jonny Duddle.

Luton's George Street postbox, situated near NatWest, is the one postbox for England, with the others in Nannerch, Flintshire (Wales), Dundee (Scotland) and Castlewellan (Northern Ireland), close to places of significance to either the writers or their work.

Luton's World Book Day postbox

In Luton, the postbox features images and quotes from Greg James and Chris Smith, previous £1 book World Book Day authors, known for their Kid Normal book series and The Great Dream Robbery; Nadiya Hussain, chef, TV presenter and author of several books including World Book Day’s 2018 £1 book Bake Me a Story; and this year’s World Book Day £1 book author Sharna Jackson and illustrator Wumi Olaosebikan of Peak Peril.

Royal Mail is also marking World Book Day (March 3) with a special postmark, featuring the 25th anniversary message.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “The UK has produced many world class authors and illustrators who have written books, and created characters that have inspired and entertained children and adults for generations. We are proud to be involved in the celebration of World Book Day’s 25th anniversary and to honour the works of some of the UK’s best loved authors and illustrators on our postboxes.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating authors and illustrators from across the UK to mark our 25th anniversary with Royal Mail. It’s lovely to see some of our £1 book authors and illustrators featured and we hope the postboxes inspire more families to read together and showcase just a few of the wonderful books available for children to explore!”

Send us your World Book Day photos to [email protected]