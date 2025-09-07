Luton writer Zakir Hossain's new book sheds light on loneliness in plain sight

By Zakir Hossain
Contributor
Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:24 BST
Luton-based author Zakir Hossain has recently released Notes From Overground, a deeply personal and unflinching diary exploring the quiet struggles of loneliness and the human need for connection.

Unlike typical novels, Notes From Overground is a collection of 158 raw and honest diary entries chronicling years of isolation and emotional hardship. Through everyday moments—an empty chair, a missed handshake, a glance through a stranger’s window—Hossain captures the unseen pain of living without touch or intimacy.

In a time when mental health conversations are more important than ever, this book offers a powerful reflection on a topic often left unspoken. It gently challenges readers to recognise those around them who might be silently suffering.

Notes From Overground is available now on Amazon UK and all major platforms in both paperback and ebook formats. You can find the Amazon link to the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQ2T89YB.

This work stands as a quiet but vital contribution from a Luton voice to the broader conversation on loneliness and resilience.

