Luton writer Zakir Hossain's new book sheds light on loneliness in plain sight
Unlike typical novels, Notes From Overground is a collection of 158 raw and honest diary entries chronicling years of isolation and emotional hardship. Through everyday moments—an empty chair, a missed handshake, a glance through a stranger’s window—Hossain captures the unseen pain of living without touch or intimacy.
In a time when mental health conversations are more important than ever, this book offers a powerful reflection on a topic often left unspoken. It gently challenges readers to recognise those around them who might be silently suffering.
This work stands as a quiet but vital contribution from a Luton voice to the broader conversation on loneliness and resilience.