Boot scootin' bingo: Mecca Bingo Luton offers free line dancing classes

‘Cowboy Core’ has firmly made it onto this year’s bingo card. With A-list country-inspired albums reaching number one in the charts, country music headlining at this year’s Glastonbury festival and cowboy themed fashion dominating the catwalks, the UK’s obsession with the Wild West is well and truly gathering pace.

Leading the pack, Mecca Bingo is do si do’ing into the Cowboy Core trend by offering free line dancing classes*, so bingo loving Brits can celebrate winning lines by dancing lines.

Combining the essence of the Wild West and the joy of bingo, Mecca Bingo’s ‘Line To Win’ dance classes come as almost a third (32 per cent) of the nation reveal that they’re eager to get their Cowboy Core fix this year - with 59 per cent seeking out live country music performances, western inspired fashion items (44 per cent) and line dancing classes (38 per cent) themselves.

Mecca’s ‘Line To Win’ dance sessions are guaranteed to get toes tapping, led by top-notch line dancing instructors in between high-stake bingo games. To snap up a session, all Cowboy Core seekers need to do is book their free class through EventBrite at Mecca Bingo clubs in Hamilton, Luton, Swansea, Hartlepool and Wakefield while spots last***.

Only 15 per cent of UK residents strongly agreed they were a fan of Country and Western culture before this year, yet Mecca Bingo now reports that Google search demand* for ‘line dancing’ has risen a staggering 129 per cent since the start of 2024. Searches for Stetsons and country music have also risen by 29 per cent respectively. So, dust off those cowboy boots and get ready to two-step your way to success.

Sarah O’Neill, head of innovation at Mecca Bingo said: “Cowboy Core is booming - it may not be its first rodeo, but we’ve seen the trend gaining more traction on the catwalks, with fashionistas everywhere donning fringed accessories and cowboy boots. Country music is being cited as a major influence and being streamed more than ever and we're even seeing cowboy style creeping into home decor.

“We’re excited to bring the worlds of bingo and country and western together in our clubs with our ‘Line to Win’ line dancing classes. So, whether you’re a ‘17’ Dancing Queen or a lover of a ‘35’ Jump and Jive, line up and put your best foot forward while spots last!”