Bubbles In Luton
The Newly revamped Luton library theatre is bringing a new exciting show to entertain Luton's children during the Easter Holidays.
Paris Bubbles travel the world to bring a unique blend of Physics, Art – and lots of Bubbly Fun! The Bubbleologists are trailblazers in the Science of Soap Bubble Art, pioneering many original and novel tricks in their pursuit of Bubble Art Nirvana.
Bubble Entertainment is fun to watch, versatile and a wonderful visual spectacle filled with creativity and interaction! Be amazed as the Bubbleologists create incredible bubble sculptures and work with steam, smoke, helium and flammable gases to bring an extra dimension to the storyline..
Saturday 13th April . Shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
Book tickets @ www.librarytheatre.co.uk