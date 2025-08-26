Cabaret Night fundraiser - An evening of laughter, magic and entertainment

Cabaret Night Flyer

X-4RCE CIC is delighted to announce an exciting community fundraising event, Cabaret Night, taking place on Saturday 20th September 2025 at Crawley Green Sports & Social Club in Luton. Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm and continuing late into the evening.

The event promises an unforgettable night of entertainment, with confirmed acts including a comedian, ventriloquist and magician. Adding to the line-up will be performances from the talented Ryan Prazer and Mariam Daniel, alongside inspiring contributions from X-4RCE’s very own service users. This variety of acts ensures a diverse and engaging evening filled with laughter, wonder and community spirit.

Tickets are priced at just £5, offering excellent value for a full night of entertainment while supporting the important work of X-4RCE CIC. In addition to the performances, raffle tickets and football cards will also be on sale during the evening, giving attendees the chance to win prizes and further contribute to the cause.

Tickets can be booked in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/x-4rce-cic-cabaret-night-tickets-1532338769509?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For further information, enquiries or ticket purchases, the X-4RCE team can also be reached via email at [email protected]

Cabaret Night promises to be a fantastic evening of community entertainment while raising vital funds to support the ongoing projects and initiatives run by X-4RCE CIC.