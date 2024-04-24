Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once again their sixth and latest album "Crash and Burn", was released on Luton's own '33 Records' label. Recorded by veteran Decca producers Dave Williams and Richard Manwaring (Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac) the album has received 5 star reviews worldwide.

Formed back in 1999 by ex-members of the bands of Otis Grand, Paul Lamb, Big Joe Louis, and James Hunter the CKs have built a huge reputation for entertaining audiences with a unique mix of self-penned rhythm & blues, rootsy rock & roll, swing and humour!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have played at over 1,000 different venues and festivals across the UK and Europe, from the Canaries to the Arctic circle, from Band on the Wall to the Albert Hall, and appeared alongside or opened shows for John Mayall, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Rod Piazza, Lazy Lester, Magic Slim, Louisiana Red, Larry Garner, Nappy Brown, L’il Ed & His Blues Imperials, Little Feat & Delbert McLinton to name just a few!

The Cadillac Kings return to Luton's Bear Club on Friday May 17th

Led by singer, songwriter, guitarist and harmonica player Mike Thomas, the band also features Mal Barclay on guitar, one of the UK's most in-demand stage and studio players, alongside Tim Penn on piano and accordion who began his career with the legendary Kevin Coyne band, and who now rates as one of the UK's top New Orleans' style pianists. The CKs' top notch rhythm section is made up of the hugely experienced duo of Paul Cuff on bass and Jason Reay on drums.