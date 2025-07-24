Calamity Jane rolls on over into Milton Keynes Theatre this summer

The revival of Calamity Jane comes to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of a UK & Ireland tour, with whip-crackin’ performances taking place from Tue 29 Jul - Sat 2 Aug.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 years since the show last hit the road, Calamity Jane is on tour again courtesy of Jamie Wilson Productions and will be in Milton Keynes for a week from Tue 29 Jul. This production stars multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane herself.

Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane will be Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, Richard Lock as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck, Claire Greenway as Doc. The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This production reunites the shows previous creative team, with Direction by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), Co-Direction and Choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), Orchestration and Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and Set and Costume Design by Matthew Wright (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Evita). This production will have Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Calamity Jane - Milton Keynes Theatre

Carrie Hope Fletcher is athree-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End). Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album). Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book – she toured the UK (including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium) and the show was a huge celebration of her career so far. She also embarked on her hugely successful second solo tour, Love Letters, in Autumn 2024. Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best-selling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month.

Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyed though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'... but who for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are you waiting for, you wild coyotes? Whip-crack-away!

Vinny Coyle (Wild Bill Hickok) & Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane)

Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K. Freeman from a screenplay by James O’Hanlon, produced by Warner Bros. With music by Sammy Fain, lyrics by Paul Francis Webster and Orchestral & vocal arrangements by Philip J. Lang.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.