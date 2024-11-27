Carers and volunteers Pampering and Celebration Event

CYCD is hosting an event for the consortium of 7 South Asian Groups to thank all those who give up their time to care for the elderly of our community.

We are celebrating our wellbeing club's ongoing success by hosting an event for all our carers and volunteers that make this a success and help the elders within the South Asian community to come together weekly to meet up and socialise, as well as to keep fit and become more aware through health workshops.

These clubs are vital for the 50 plus groups and provides a stimulating environment for them, as well as access to culturally appropriate services and activities that improves and maintains their mental and physical wellbeing and supports the independence of older people in the community.

We want to showcase the important work being done with very little funding and a lot of goodwill from community members, carers and volunteers.

Dilkush Wellbeing club

The event will take place at CYCD 94-106 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU4 8HZ, on 11th December 2024 from 3.30pm-5.30pm.

Pampering Sessions: 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Dinner: 7.30pm Onwards with entertainment.

Entrance - By invitation only.