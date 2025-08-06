Caught You in a Lie at The Hat Factory

By Yvonne Michéle
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 00:36 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
A musical one-woman show by Yvonne Michéle

A soul-stirring personal journey told through lovers rock, reggae, soul, and gospel.

Expect laughter, tears, dance, and deep reflection.

This is more than a show …it’s a movement!

The one woman musical show

A space to face truth, reclaim joy, and break silence.

21 Nov – The Hat Factory for Arts Luton

Come as you are. Leave a little lighter.

🎫 Grab your ticket: www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/caught-you-lie

Follow the journey: linktr.ee/yvonne_michele | Contact: [email protected]

