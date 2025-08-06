Caught You in a Lie at The Hat Factory
A musical one-woman show by Yvonne Michéle
A soul-stirring personal journey told through lovers rock, reggae, soul, and gospel.
Expect laughter, tears, dance, and deep reflection.
This is more than a show …it’s a movement!
A space to face truth, reclaim joy, and break silence.
21 Nov – The Hat Factory for Arts Luton
✨ Come as you are. Leave a little lighter.
🎫 Grab your ticket: www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/caught-you-lie
Follow the journey: linktr.ee/yvonne_michele | Contact: [email protected]