Celebrate Black History Month in Luton - October 2025
The Culture Trust has put together a programme of events in partnership with local organisations such as The Ghana Society, Heritage Associates and London-based Half Moon Theatre to provide Luton residents with entertainment, inspiration and a chance to contribute to our multi-cultural town.
All events relate to this year’s Black History Month theme of “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”. Please visit our website (culturetrust.com) for more information and to book the following events:
- COBO Comedy Shutdown featuring Richard Blackwood celebrates the origins of Black Comedy
- The Ghana Society showcases a selection of headwear and offers free art and craft sessions for 3-7 year olds
- Half Moon theatre offers their inspiring Grandad Anansi production focusing on Jamaican culture and the Windrush generation.
- Heritage Associates continue a meaningful conversation about “ Being Black in Luton”
- Upfront Comedy return with the laughs featuring John Simmit and a heavyweight line-up
- The Black History Month Music Quiz, hosted by Rich Chocolate promises five rounds of UK Black history, geography, music, film, TV and literature. Who will reign supreme?
Councillor Maria Lovell MBE of The Ghana Society comments: “It's that time of the year again when we proudly celebrate Black History season with pride. We couldn't be prouder of Luton with our rich tapestry of beautiful cultures, which knits us as a town, and the fabulous, planned programmes celebrating black culture and history. The Ghana Society is excited to be adding to the activities with a unique collection of traditional Ghanaian royal headwear and an artefacts exhibition at Wardown House Museum opening on 6th October … Not to be missed! “
The Culture Trust is a Luton-based independent charity whose mission is to “connect communities through culture”. We do this through the Hat Factory Arts Centre, and Stockwood and Wardown museums.