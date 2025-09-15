Celebrate Black History Month in Luton - October 2025

Black History Month Luton

As a town of diverse communities, Black History Month is a great opportunity for all Luton townsfolk to come together to celebrate Black culture and voices throughout the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Culture Trust has put together a programme of events in partnership with local organisations such as The Ghana Society, Heritage Associates and London-based Half Moon Theatre to provide Luton residents with entertainment, inspiration and a chance to contribute to our multi-cultural town.

All events relate to this year’s Black History Month theme of “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”. Please visit our website (culturetrust.com) for more information and to book the following events:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black History Month Luton Listings

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE of The Ghana Society comments: “It's that time of the year again when we proudly celebrate Black History season with pride. We couldn't be prouder of Luton with our rich tapestry of beautiful cultures, which knits us as a town, and the fabulous, planned programmes celebrating black culture and history. The Ghana Society is excited to be adding to the activities with a unique collection of traditional Ghanaian royal headwear and an artefacts exhibition at Wardown House Museum opening on 6th October … Not to be missed! “

The Culture Trust is a Luton-based independent charity whose mission is to “connect communities through culture”. We do this through the Hat Factory Arts Centre, and Stockwood and Wardown museums.