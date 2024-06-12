Celebrate St Alban’s Day with a special Choral Society concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Saturday 22nd June 2024, St Alban’s Day is a highly anticipated annual event for locals and tourists alike and celebrates the city’s namesake with a pilgrimage and parade, re-enactments, live music and fun family activities.

After the celebrations have come to a close, St Albans Choral Society will be presenting a special St Alban’s Day Concert that evening at St Peter’s Church (St Peter's Street, St Albans, AL1 3HG) in honour of Britain’s first Saint. Doors will be open from 7pm and the concert will begin at 7.30pm.

Accompanied entirely by organ, the choral programme will include works by Mendelssohn, Rossini, Franck, Grieg and Lauridsen, and will feature soprano soloist and Royal Holloway choral scholar, Lucy Mitten.

During the performance, the choir will also present a world premiere of ‘Ave Verum Corpus’ by prize-winning composer and BBC Proms Inspire Ambassador, Sarah Frances Jenkins.

Members of the St Albans Choral Society during a live performance

Naomi Jones, Assistant Conductor and Chorus Master, said: “It’s such a lovely programme ranging from Mendellsohn and Rossini to new composer Sarah Francis Jenkins and the beautiful Lauridsen ‘Lux Aeterna’. We have been thoroughly rehearsing this beautiful music and are looking forward to performing it in honour of St Alban on 22nd June.”

Advance tickets can be purchased via TicketSource online or over the phone on 0333 6663 366 for £20 (adults) and £4 (students/under 18s). Last minute tickets can also be purchased on the door for £23 (adults) and £5 (students/under 18s).